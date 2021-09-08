Sixth and last abscoding accused of Mysuru rape case arrested in TN

Chennai: The sixth and last accused in the Mysuru gang-rape case was arrested by the Karnataka police at Tiruppur on Tuesday. With this, all seven from Tiruppur and Erode districts accused in the assault are in custody.

Meanwhile, he survivor woman’s boyfriend has identified the accused persons through their photographs. The woman was gang-raped and her boyfriend assaulted at Mysuru’s Chamundi foothills on 24 August.

Initially it was believed only six persons were involved in the crime. Accordingly, an FIR was registered by Alanahalli police against six unknown persons. After five persons including a 17-year-old boy were arrested, the name of another accused surfaced.