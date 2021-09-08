SK shoots for Don in Agra

Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his college-based entertainer Don in Agra. Sources say that the team is filming a lovely romantic number composed by Anirudh Ravichander in the colorful locales of Agra.

Produced by SK Productions and Lyca Productions, Cibi, a former associate of Atlee is directing Don.

Priyanka Arul Mohan, who paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan in Doctor plays his romantic interest in Don. The film also has Shivaangi, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, and RJ Vijay in pivotal characters.