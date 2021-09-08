Tamil singer creates waves in US

It is an incredible journey from Tamilnadu to Tennessee in the US.

Passion for music and the commitment to excel has taken Bhairavi Dhandapani, who is creating waves in the United States as a music teacher.

Winning many singing competitions in private TV channels, she had made a mark in the field, landing her in the film world. Her debut in playback singing was in ‘Ennai Paar Yogam Varum’. From then on, she had worked with popular music directors like Deva, Sabesh Murali and Srikanth Deva. She had teamed up with the legendary SP Balasubramanyam and Unni Krishnan for many popular albums.

Having been trained properly in Carnatic and Western Music, she received an offer to work at the Avadhut music academy (Avadhut Spritual and Cultural Foundation)in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is settled.

Now, On behalf of Avadhut music academy Bhairavi has launched online music courses enabling Indian origin students as well as others to learn music.