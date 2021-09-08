Vietnamese man jailed for 5 years for ‘spreading’ Covid

Hanoi: A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading Coivd-19 after he breached home quarantine rules.

Le Van Tri was convicted of spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people after he travelled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, according to a report on the website of the provincial People’s Court.

The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower-case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for Covid-19 on 7 July. State media said eight people became infected because of Tri.