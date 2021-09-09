Dhruv Vikram’s first-look poster from Mahaan to be out tomorrow

The makers of Mahaan are all set to unveil Dhruv Vikram’s poster reel from the film on September 10 at 10 am. Touted to be a gangster thriller, the cast and crew wrapped up the final schedule of the film on August 14.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Mahaan’s first glimpse intrigued the fans about the film’s storyline. The film went on floors in early 2021 and the cast and crew wrapped up the film on August 14 in Darjeeling.

Mahaan will see Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role with Dhruv Vikram, Simran, Vani Bhojan and Bobby Simhaa playing important roles.

Touted to be a thriller, the film is produced by Seven Screen Studios. Santhosh Narayanan will compose music for Mahaan.