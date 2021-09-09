Review: Thalaivi

Doing a remake is never an easy task. The wedding between fact and fiction on screen should woo masses. And that too when you set out to do a film on one of the most powerful women Tamilnadu has ever seen, you have get basics right. Kudos to AL Vijay who passes the test convincingly in Thalaivii, a tale of life of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Doing a remake is never an easy task. The wedding between fact and fiction on screen should woo masses. And that too when you set out to do a film on one of the most powerful women Tamilnadu has ever seen, you have get basics right. Kudos to AL Vijay who passes the test convincingly in Thalaivii, a tale of life of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Vijay seems to have won half the battle even before it began – thanks to his casting. Kangana Ranaut in title role. Vindicated the director’s choice with a stellar show. Not far behind is Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran. Samuthirakanu as RMV, Nasser as M Karunanidhi and Madhoo as Manali lives up to expectations.

The first half chronicles relationship between matinee idol MGR and actress Jayalalithaa. The second half is all but racy and pacy events that narrates how Jaya turns adorable Amma for Tamilnadu.

Kangana as Jaya pulls it off well. May be she shares few characters in common with Jayalalithaa. In a male-dominated world, both carved a place for themselves and commanded respect with hard work and determination. An urge to win a place in society that ridicules and slut shames her is brought out well.

Arvind Swami as MGR is amazing. His love episodes with Jayalalithaa and a silence at phone calls between them brings out emotions well. And the rest of the stars play around them. Samuthirakani, Bhagyasree, Thambi Ramiah, Nasser, Shanmugarajan Senthilkumaran among others chip in with their best.

If Madhan Karky’s dialogues were precise and to the point, GV Prakash ‘s background score elevates mood and adds strength to the scenes.

In a nutshell, Thalaivii is a perfect ode to MGR-Jaya love story. And a riveting tale of a woman who scaled greater heights defying all odds.