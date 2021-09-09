Shankar begins his movie with Ramcharan

Ram Charan’s biggie with director Shankar beganWednesday in Hyderabad.director SS Rajamouli, Bollywood’s leading star Ranveer Singh and Megastar Chiranjeevi were the chief guests for the launch event.

The makers have also unveiled a new poster of the film with all the cast and crew in black suits.

Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan’s pair in the film, which also has Anjali, Jayaram, and Sunil in pivotal characters.

Tirru of Hey Ram fame cranks the camera for this biggie and Thaman is composing the music.

Produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, Shankar is planning to release the film by the second half of 2022.