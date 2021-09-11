Adidas launches digital store

Chennai: Sportswear major Adidas has launched its digital flagship store for consumers across the country.

“The all-new website (www.adidas.co.in) was conceptualised and curated keeping in mind comments and reviews received from consumers. The focus of the digital flagship store is to provide a seamless experience, innovation, state-of-the-art UI and a fast interface, thereby giving consumers a global online shopping experience, which is digitally superior and seamless,” it said.

The website offers an innovative tech-driven experience which enables consumers to navigate effortlessly across the digital store and purchase their favourite products with ease, it added.