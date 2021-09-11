Covid-19: India records 33,376 new cases and 308 deaths

New Delhi: With 33,376 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,32,08,330 today.

According to the Union Health Ministry updated this morning, the country’s Covid death toll climbed to 4,42,317 with 308 daily fatalities.

The number of active cases have increased to 3,91,516, comprising 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.49 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Also, 15,92,135 tests were conducted Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for the detection of Covid-19 in the country to 54,01,96,989.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,23,74,497, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative umber of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive has crossed 73.05 crore, according to the Ministry.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May and 3 crore on 23 June.