Doctor to release in theatres in Oct

Sivakarthikeyan’s long-awaitedproducerd by KJR Studios will release it in theaters this October.

Jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing Doctor and Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the songs and background score.

Priyanka Arul Mohan of Gang Leader fame plays Sivakarthikeyan’s pair in the film, Vinay, Archana, Yogi Babu and Milind Soman are playing pivotal characters in Doctor.

Doctor is likely to release for the Pooja Holidays.