I am back, says Vadivelu

I am back. I am here to entertain people. My cinema journey is back on track now, says veteran comedian Vadivelu.
Speaking at an event to announce hos comeback in cinema after several years, Vadivelu, said, ‘No one would have suffered the pain that I have suffered in the recent past. People call me Vaigai Puyal, but my life was ravaged by a hurricane.’
All issues have been sorted out and I am back to do what I love the most – acting, he said.
Vadivelu will be playing the lead in Naai Sekar, directed by Suraaj and produced by Subaskaran for Lyca Productions.
‘I also express my heartfelt greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Fom the time I met him, everything appears bright to me. I believe everything that happens in future also will be good. Also Subaskaran took special interest and helped me resolve the issue. I also express my gratitude to Tamil Film Producers Council for helping me solve the issue’.
Vadivelu said, ‘Talks are on to do few more films. I am here and back to entertain people. My journey has no ending’.