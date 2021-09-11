I am back, says Vadivelu

I am back. I am here to entertain people. My cinema journey is back on track now, says veteran comedian Vadivelu.

Speaking at an event to announce hos comeback in cinema after several years, Vadivelu, said, ‘No one would have suffered the pain that I have suffered in the recent past. People call me Vaigai Puyal, but my life was ravaged by a hurricane.’

All issues have been sorted out and I am back to do what I love the most – acting, he said.

Vadivelu will be playing the lead in Naai Sekar, directed by Suraaj and produced by Subaskaran for Lyca Productions.