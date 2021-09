Chennai: iFFALCON has expanded its lineup of the K series. This includes the new video calling enabled 55-inch K72 TV that features a camera that allows the users to take and make video calls through their TV via the Google Duo app. The video call enabled TV would be priced at Rs 51,999 for the 55-inch model.

Mike Chen, general manager, TCL and iFFALCON India, said, “the new iFFALCON K72 will revolutionize the TV viewing experience of the users by adding more comfort to their lifestyle.”