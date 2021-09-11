Low key Vinayaka Chathurthi fete in TN

Chennai: The Vinayaka Chathurthi festival, marking the birthday of the Elephant God, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Tamilnadu on Friday.

However, it was a low key fete as the State government has imposed a ban on celebrations in public places, where installations of Ganesha idols of several hues and sizes across the State by various Hindu outfits, have also been prohibited in line with the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

For the second year in succession, the celebration of the festival by the people was confined to their homes in view of the ban on public gatherings.

Some of the Hindu outfits defied the ban and installed the idols of Lord Ganesha in some districts. However, police personnel acted swiftly and removed them leading to tension for a brief while.

The festival was celebrated in all the Ganesha temples across the State. Special poojas and abhishekhams were performed at the famous Pilliarpatti temple in Sivaganga district, the Uchi Pillayar Temple in Tiruchirapalli and other temples across the State to mark the occasion.

Since the government has banned entry of public into temples from Fridays to Sundays, a large number of people gathered in front of the temples and offered worship from outside.

Meanwhile, artisans making small clay idols of Lord Ganesha for offering worship by the people at homes, made brisk business since last evening across the State.

Hundreds and thousands of clay and colourful idols and different types of small umbrellas were sold across the State. The flower vendors also reported good sales as the pries shot up in view of the festival.

The BJP, ally of the opposition AIADMK, urged the government to relax the ban conditions and wanted the celebrations to be allowed in public.

The issue was also raised by BJP Legsilature Party leader Nainar Nagendran in the State Assembly, but Chief Minister M K Stalin justified the ban imposed on installation of idols in public places, taking processions and immersing them in sea and other water bodies.

The Madras High Court too dismissed a petition challenging the ban imposed by the State government on celebrating the festival and installation of idols in public places, stating that right to life was more paramount than the right to religion.

The Court said it could not interfere in the government’s decision to impose restrictions, which was taken in public interest.