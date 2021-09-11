Marriott expands in India

Chennai: Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, has announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim, marking the brand’s second opening in the costal State.

“We are delighted to introduce our second Fairfield by Marriott hotel in the beach capital of India and it also marks the 19th Fairfield by Marriott hotel in the country,indicative of the market’s appetite for the brand and its growing presence in key leisure and resort destinations in Asia Pacific,” said Neeraj Govil, senior vice president – operations, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China).