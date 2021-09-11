Mask up, says Nestlé

Chennai: Focusing on the importance of ‘masking up’, Nestlé India has launched the Face of Hope initiative. As a part of this initiative, the packaging of Nestlé India products will be ‘masked’.

The new packaging will constantly remind people about the importance of following basic practices like masking’, the company said. Nestlé India has now also collaborated with Reliance Jio to drive further awareness.

Hope is Life, says LifeCell

LifeCell, a stem cell bank and diagnostic solutions provider, has released a digital campaign – Hope is Life, for its community stem cell banking programme.

“Community stem cell banking is a step ahead of the existing private banking model. Under this model, the baby’s preserved cord blood stem cells become part of a common pool that is shared only among the community members. This gives protection to the baby as well as immediate family members,” it said.

‘Vera Level’, says Tata Sky

Tata Sky has embraced regional flavours in its new campaign communicating with potential customers in Tamilnadu.

Adopting a narrative that resonates with all strata of the audiences, the campaign ‘Vera Level’ communicates the elevated entertainment options that are offered by a Tata Sky – highlighting the regional family packs available along with the one-touch remote for the price-sensitive segment, said a press note.

Myntra ties up with Simbu

Myntra has announced its association with actor Silambarasan, as part of its star-studded campaign to strengthen its position as ‘India’s Fashion Expert’.

Simbu as he is widely known among his fans, is the latest to join the pool of brand ambassadors, including some of India’s fashion icons from across the country, such as Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Kiara Advani and Samantha Akkineni to create strong brand connect with their enormous fan base, Myntra said.