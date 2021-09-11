RSS-BJP trying to damage J&K’s composite culture: Rahul

Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the RSS-BJP was trying to damage the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir and already has resulted in a dent to the Union Territory’s economy and businesses.

“The feeling of love, brotherhood that exists amongst you all is being ruined by the people of BJP and RSS. Your composite culture was attacked, your brotherhood was attacked and they weakened you before snatching your statehood. You can see for yourself that the Union territory’s economy, tourism, business are badly hurt,” Rahul told party office-bearers at a function, on the second day of his two-day visit in Jammu.

Rahul Gandhi, whose party has long assailed the ruling BJP for entwining politics and religion, was on Friday seen exhorting people to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’ from a stage in Jammu and invoking his Kashmiri Pandit lineage.

“I am a Kashmiri Pandit. My family is Kashmiri Pandit. Delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met me and said that Congress implemented many welfare schemes for them but the BJP has done nothing. I promise that my Kashmiri Pandit brothers that I will do something for them,” he said.