TN gears up to prevent Covid 3rd wave, new rules from 15 September

Chennai: Amid reports of emergence of a possible third wave of Covid pandemic, the Tamilnadu government has extended the ban on politica, social, cultural and religious gatherings in public places till 31 October, while imposing a ban on bus services to Kerala where the caseload has increased significantly.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement here, said the ban was being extended to prevent spread of the Covid-19.

He said other restrictions, which were earlier announced, would continue to remain in force till the morning of 15 September.

Sources said the government would take a call on either extending them or relaxing them depending on the prevailing situation.

As the cases in some of the districts has shown a marginal increase, the Chief Minister extended the ban on public gatherings till 31 October.

Stalin had already banned celebrations of today’s Vinayaga Chathurthi festival in public place and installation of idols by various Hindu organisations in view of the pandemic and to control the spread.

“To control the spread of infections and prevent a third wave, I appeal to the people to celebrate festivals at their homes,” he said and also advised the people and use public transport only if it is necessary and avoid crowding in public places and events.

Stalin also announced a ban on bus services between Tamilnadu and Kerala where the Covid cases has increased significantly due to festival celebrations.

Taking into account the re-surfacing of Nipah virus in the neighbouring State, the Tamilnadu government has been taking all necessary steps to prevent its spread in the state.

With the special committee of National Institute of Disaster Management coming under Union Home Ministry filing a report that there could be a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in September and October, Tamilnadu has imposed a ban on festivals, political, social and cultural events as it could end up becoming ‘super-spreader’ events.

Stalin also appealed to the people to follow Covid-19 protocols, wear face masks, wash hands frequently with soap and maintain social distancing to prevent the virus spread.