‘Choo Mandhirakaali will be a fun watch’

Chennai: Eswar Kotravai, an associate of director A Sargunam, is ready with his movie ‘Choo Mandhirakaali’. Produced by Annakkili Velu, Annam Medias, the movie is presented by Sargunam.

Says the filmmaker, who has been part of several Sargunam films, ‘I strongly believe in the script. It will appeal to all. There is humour, emotion and all commercial elements in it’.

‘Though it stars newcomers, we made sure that they get enough training in action before they start shooting. The filming was a great experience’.

On his part, Karthikeyan Velu, who plays the lead, says, ‘I loved the story a lot. Acting is my passion. Though I started my career as techie, I was keen on acting and thanks to Eswar Kotravai, my dream is realised’.

Popular Kannada actress Sanjana Burli is the heroine. The cast includes Kishore Dev, Muhil, Govinth Maayon,

V Sridhar, Singaravelan, Mettur Sekar, Venkatesh Babu, Mu Ka Chinnannan, Maragatham Sivaprakasam among others. Cinematography is by Mohammed Farhan. Satish Ragunathan has scored music.