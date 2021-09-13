ED issues summons to AAP leader

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Aam Aadmi Party national secretary Pankaj Gupta in connection with its probe against former Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira who is under investigation in at least two cases of money laundering.

The Aam Aadmi Party has received a ‘love letter’ from the Narendra Modi government’s ‘favourite agency’, AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted sarcastically today morning, as he explained that the party had been served a notice from the Enforcement Directorate.

‘In a first, AAP receives love letter from Modi government’s favourite agency – Enforcement Directorate. I will address an important press conference (at) 1.30 pm at AAP headquarters in Delhi – to expose the political witch hunt of AAP by a rattled BJP,’ he tweeted.

Khaira is under investigation in two cases registered earlier this year to investigate money laundering – first based on a trans-border drugs smuggling network unearthed in Fazilka, Punjab in 2015, and the second pertaining to a fake passport racket in Delhi.