Chennai: Silambarasan TR’s political thriller ‘Maanaadu’ to hit the screens this Deepavali.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu, ‘Maanaadu’ also has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Y Gee Mahendran, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran. Venkat Prabhu says that Maanaadu is his dream film.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera.