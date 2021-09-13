Rahul’s ‘Sunday or Monday’ jibe at Centre

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Central government by tweeting about unemployment and the crisis on jobs.

He said that the BJP government has made such a development that the difference between Sunday and Monday has ended.

The Congress MP said that if people do not have jobs, then what is Sunday and what is Monday. Along with this, he also shared the content of an article.

Earlier, he had tweeted about the farmers in which he had said that the farmer’s income has not increased but the debt has increased.