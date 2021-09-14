Complaint against actress in TN BJP

Chennai: A police complaint was lodged against actress Jayalakshmi, who joined BJP recently, for demanding exorbitant interest from those who took loans from her.

According to reports, Geetha, a resident of Padi, who runs a self help group for women was offered loan by Jayalakshmi recently.

She promised to levy 10 paise interest for Rs one. However even after paying loan with interest, Jayalakshmi has been demanding more interest, she alleged.

Geetha in her complaint sought police to take strict action against her.