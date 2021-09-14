DMK names candidates for 2 Rajya Sabha seats

Chennai: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin today made an announcement that Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu and KRN Rajeshkumar will be the party’s candidates for the election to be held for two Rajya Sabha seats.

The election will be held on 4 October from 9 am to 4 pm. Results will be announced on the same day at 5 pm.

The two seats fell vacant after K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam, both from the AIADMK, resigned from their posts. Their term was up to 2 April 2026.

Both Munusamy and Vaithilingam, who have been elected to the Tamilnadu Assembly from Veppanahalli and Orathanadu constituencies respectively resigned from Rajya Sabha.

The ECI has said that the last date of nomination is 22 September. ‘Scrutiny of nominations will be held on 23 September, last date of withdrawal is 27 September,’ an ECI announcement said.

By-elections will also be held in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and West Bengal.

It may be recalled that of the total three vacant seats, bypoll to fill the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK MP Mohamedjan was held and DMK’s M M Abdullah was on September nine was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha, taking the strength of the DMK in the Upper House of Parliament from seven to eight.