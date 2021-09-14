Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress?

New Delhi: Former JNU students’ union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar is in talks with Congress leaders to join the party, reports claimed.

It is said the negotiations between Kanhaiya Kumar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a CPI ticket, and Congress leaders are on.

The date and modalities of his joining the party have not been decided yet, reports added.

If all goes well, a meeting will be arranged with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after which he may join the party, sources said.