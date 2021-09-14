NEET aspirant commits suicide in Ariyalur

Chennai: Kanimozhi K, a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 aspirant from Ariyalur district, has died of suicide allegedly over fear that she might not pass the medical entrance exam for which she appeared on Sunday.

She was found dead in her house at Thuvarankurichi. No suicide note has been recovered.

According to her parents, the girl was unhappy since the NEET examination. She had told her parents that she had found the questions tough. Her parents said she had taken the extreme step fearing failure in the exam.

Despite her father’s reassurances that the results would be positive, Kanimozhi had taken the extreme step, local police said.

Only a few days ago, a boy named Dhanush ended his life allegedly fearing NEET.