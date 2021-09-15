2 killed, 14 hurt in Thoppur road mishap

Chennai: Two drivers were killed and 14 others injured when a stone-laden truck rammed into a septic tank suction vehicle leading to a multiple collision and pile-up of trucks in the Thoppur ghat road on the Dharmapuri-Salem highway.

Reports received here said the Salem-bound septic tank suction vehicle from Hogenakkal broke down, and was parked on the highway.

A total of 12 workmen from Tiruchi and Virudhunagar were repairing the suction vehicle, when the Salem-bound stone-laden truck from Krishnagiri, lost control and rammed into the stationary truck, killing the drivers of both the vehicles on the spot.

Another truck transporting potatoes from Gujarat and heading for Avinashi near Coimbatore, along with a container truck which was coming behind crashed into the il-fated truck resulting in pile up of vehicles.

Police said the deceased were identified as driver of the septic tank suction vehicle, Rathinavel of Tiruchi, and the driver of the stone-laden truck, Sidhayan from Edappadi in Salem.

Fourteen others, including the workmen who were involved in repair of the suction vehicle were injured and were rushed to Dharmapuri government medical college hospital.

As traffic on the ghat road was affected for a few hours, senior police and district officials visited the spot.