Anna birthday: Stalin, EPS pay tributes

Chennai: Floral tributes were paid to DMK founder and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on the occasion of his 113th birth anniversary today.

Chief Minister M K Stalin led the State in paying rich tribues to the Dravidian stalwart by paying floral tributes to a portrait of the late leader in front of his statue on the arterial Anna Salai in the city.

Stalin was accmpanied by his Cabinet colleages and senior leaders of the DMK. Stalin also paid floral tributes to portraits of Anna and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi at Valluvar Kottam and also at the DMK headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’.

AIADMK joint cordinator and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, accompanied by senior leaders, garlanded the Anna statute and paid floral tributes to his portrait on the Anna Salai.

AIADMK coordinator and former CM O Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of Anna and paid tributes at his native Theni district along with senior AIADMK leaders.

AIADMK MPs M Thambidurai and Navaneethakrishnan garlanded the statue of Anna at the Parliament complex in New Delhi.