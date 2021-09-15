‘Annabelle Sethupathi is a fantasy-comedy’

Chennai: Annabelle Sethupathi is not a horror movie, but a fantasy-comedy. It will be liked by all, says director Deepak Sundarrajan son of veteran filmmaker R Sundarrajan.

Produced by Passion Studios Sudhan Sundaram and presented by G Jayaram, Annabelle Sethupathi stars Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu. The movie is all set for a worldwide premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar from 17 September.

Addressing media persons, Deepak Sundarrajan said, ‘I have learnt a lot of humanity from my father, but inherited the directorial lessons from my mentor AL Vijay sir. I have no intention to continue to making comedy movies, but am looking forward to work in different genres. I have no desire to appear before camera as an actor, and my core concentration is direction.’

R Sundarrajan said, ‘It’s been 40 years since I embarked on my directorial journey. I am not aware about what the film or its plot is all about. I have never interfered in my son’s vision and ambitions. I wanted him to be independent and make his own decisions. I was happy to hear the producer call me on phone after watching the final output and mention that the movie has come out well.’

Others in the cast includes Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Chethan, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, Yogi Babu, Madhumitha, Raju Sundaram, Suresh Menon, George Mariyan, Rajkumar, Sunil, Surekha Vani, Linga, Harshtha, Indhu Ravi, child artistes Uthra, Ashwin and Yuvanesh.

Goutham George cranks camera, editing is by Pradeep E Ragav and music is composed by Krishna Kishore.