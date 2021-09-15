Civic polls: DMDK to contest alone, TMC to stay in alliance

Chennai: DMDK president Vijayakant today announced that the party would contest alone in the local body polls in nine districts in Tamilnadu.

In a statement, he said, ‘The DMDK will contest the rural local body polls alone in nine districts.’

According to the DMDK, those willing to contest can get the applications from the respective district party offices on Thursday and Friday. The filled-in applications will have to be submitted to the same offices.

Meanwhile, Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan said his party would face the civic polls from the AIADMK-led alliance.

The PMK has already announced facing the elections alone.