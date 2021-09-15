Don’t comment on AIADMK’s internal affairs: Jayakumar to PMK

Chennai: The AIADMK today took strong objections to comments from the PMK camp that the party had opted out of the alliance as the AIADMK had failed to keept its own party leaders under control and also did not follow the coalition dharma.

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said while the PMK was free to walk out of the alliance, it could not comment on the internal affairs of the AIADMK.

‘By exiting the AIADMK-led alliance it will be a loss only to the PMK and not for us’, Jayakumar told reporters, after paying floral tributes to late leader Anna on the arterial Anna Salai in the city.

He also said the DMK’s failure to implement the poll promises will reflect in the rural local body polls to the nine new districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.