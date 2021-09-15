Regina’s ‘Soorpanagi’ trailer makes waves

Chennai: Regina Cassandra will appear in dual roles as an archaeologist and as a queen in her upcoming flick ‘Soorpanagai’.

Directed by Caarthik Raju, the movie is produced by Raj Shekar Varma of Apple Tree Studios. The makers have come up with trailer of the movie.

Going by the trailer, a horrific incident that had happened 100 years ago is getting repeated now. While Regina was a queen 100 years back, she is an archeologist now and has come to solve a mysterious case.

‘Soorpanagai’ is a mystery-driven plot with horror elements and humour Simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu, major portions of the bilingual have been shot in and around the locales of Courtallam. Sam CS is composing music and Gokul Benoy is handing cinematography. Sabu is the editor and Super Subbarayan is the stunt master.

Apart from Regina Cassandra, others in the cast include Ramesh, Mansoor Ali Khan, Akshara Gowda, Tagapothu Ramesh andJaya Prakash.