DVAC raids at 28 places linked to former AIADMK Minister Veeramani

Chennai: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) today carried out raids at 28 properties belonging to former Minister and AIADMK leader K C Veeramani.

Veeramani held the Commercial Taxes portfolio in the 2016-21 AIADMK government. Raids were conducted at Veeramani’s native in Jolarpettai.

A FIR registered by DVAC estimates disproportionate assets worth Rs 28.7 crore. The FIR alleges that his assets increased from Rs 25.9 crore to Rs 56.6 crore in the period between 1 April, 2016, and 31 March 2021.

‘His income in that period was estimated at Rs 4.3 crore and expenses at Rs 2.56 crore. His savings were estimated Rs 1.83 crore. Veeramani has bought properties which is 654 per cent more than his income,’ the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, Veeramani’s advocate Selvam has said that they have proper accounts for the Rs 28 crore and are ready to submit it.

Veeramani is the third former AIADMK Minister to be raided by the DVAC after the DMK came to power in May.

Raids were held at the premises of former Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar in July. Sources said that Rs 25.5 lakh in cash, sale deeds, insurance policies and a few other important documents were seized during this raid.

Following this sleuths conducted raids at former Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani.

It may be noted that AIADMK had announced the constitution of a six-member legal advisory committee in the light of a couple of its office-bearers having experienced searches by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption.

The committee consists of former Ministers D Jayakumar, N Thalavai Sundaram and C Ve Shanmgugam, steering committee member P H Manoj Pandian, election wing deputy secretary I S Inbadurai and advocate wing joint secretary R M Babu Murugavel.