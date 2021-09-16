IPL ticket sales begin in UAE

Dubai: Following the decision to allow spectators to physically watch phase 2 of IPL to begin in UAE from 19 September, sale of tickets began today.

Limited spectators will be allowed into the stadiums during the the games, the event’s organisers announced on Wednesday.

The IPL, which was suspended midway in May due to Covid-19 cases in its bio bubble, will resume from Sunday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation, an IPL statement said.

Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations, it added.

It will be the first time since 2019 when the IPL will be played in front of an audience.