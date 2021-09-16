Jungle Cruise from theatres on 24 Sept

With the huge success globally and winning hearts of audiences across the world, Disney’s Jungle Cruise will be setting sail on 24 September in Indian cinemas.Indian fans have been eagerly awaiting the movie to be released in the country and can now enjoy the movie across 4 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It will be a fun-filled family adventurous voyage with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as they embark on a journey of a lifetime.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.