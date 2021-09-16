Karnan going places

Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj, produced by Kalalappuli S Thanu and starring Dhanush in the lead, released on April 9th in theaters worldwide and earned well at the box office and was well received by the audience despite the restrictions.

Not just that, ‘Karnan’ was released on the biggest OTT platform-AMAZON PRIME and was well received there as well.

In August last month for Independence Day, Zee Tamil telecasted the film. The broadcaster reported that the TRP was nearly 9.4.

Now, Karnan is to be screened at the New Generations Indeendemt Indian Film Festival 2021 to be held on this October 12, 13 & 14 in Frankfurt, Germany.