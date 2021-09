Sources say that Ranveer Singh has been signed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

Alia Bhatt has been finalised as the female lead. Sources say, ‘The character needs a certain madness, a junoon that only Ranveer can project. Ranbir was never considered for the role.’

Baiju Bawra is touted to be the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most-ambitious magnum opus.