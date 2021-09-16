Rashmika is all praise for Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandana took some time out to host an Instagram Live for her fans and followers on Wednesday.

During the Live, the actress revealed how she too is waiting for Jr NTR’s 30th film with Koratala Siva to go on floors. Though there have been reports that Rashmika has been roped in to play the female lead in the film, no official announcement has been made.

When a fan asked Rashmika to describe her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun in one word, the actress insisted that one word is not enough to describe the Arya actor. But in the end, she said, ‘Allu Arjun is awesome’.

Talking about her role in Pushpa, the actress said that the film will be sensational. Unfortunately, she told her fans that she can’t speak about her role, which has been kept under wraps.