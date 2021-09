Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies will release Aranmanai 3 on 14 October in theatres. It was confirmed in a tweet by Red Giant Movies.

Aranmanai 3 by Sundar C. It stars Arya, Raashi Khanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Khushbu, Sampath Raj, Kovai Sarala, Manobala among others.

Produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banners of Avni Cinemax, the movie has camera by U K Senthil Kumar. A major portion of the movie was shot in Gujarat Rajkot palace.