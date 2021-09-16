Sexual harassment case against IG: TN goes to SC

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has appealed in Supreme Court against the transfer of sexual harassment case against I G Murugan to Telangana.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on 23 September. The Madras High Court had transferred the case to Telangana Court based on a petition filed by the woman SP who levelled the sexual harassment charges against Murugan.

The SP has reportedly said that she will not get justice if the case is heard in Tamilnadu and wanted it to be transferred.

The government has requested to conduct the hearing in Tamilnadu as the DMK has come to power now.