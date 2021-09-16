Shilpa Shetty’s startling revelation to cops on hubby

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty has reportedly told the Mumbai Police she was too busy with her work to know what her husband Raj Kundra was up to.

According to reports, her statement was part of the over 1,400-page chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police against Kundra and the IT head of his company Viaan industries, Ryan Thorpe in the porn racket case.

Shilpa Shetty also told the police that she was not aware of the controversial apps ‘Hotshots’ or ‘Bollyfame’, both linked to the porn racket.

The charge sheet says businessman Raj Kundra, 45, used the premises of Viaan Industries Limited to run the day-to-day operations of the porn racket.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday made a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.