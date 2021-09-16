Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after worldcup

Chennai, Sept 16: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has announced that he will step from T20 captainship after the upcoming T20 worldcup.

Virat has mentioned that he will continue to lead the side in the ODI and Test format.

“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,” Kohli said in a statement on his Twitter page.

“I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward,” he further added.