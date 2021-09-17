Bhumi Pednekar bats for a cause

Actress Bhumi Pednekar will lead a three-hour telethon that will be aired on television channels, in a bid to transform period health and awareness in India.

Present for the telethon will be Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Ministers and Ministers of various States, said a press release.

The campaign by Whisper will bring together various stakeholders and policymakers in the government to discuss period awareness and to address a petition signed by 10 lakh people to make period education mandatory in the school curriculum.