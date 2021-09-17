Charan’s face-off against Tania

Chennai: Charan Kumaran from Secunderabad has earned the chance to face-off against woman grandmaster and international master Tania Sachdev this Saturday.

Red Bull Beat is a chance for Indian chess players to challenge Tania.

Charan Kumaran has won the qualifiers. He now gets an opportunity to play against Tania in a series of games in blitz format.

The match will be held on 18 September and will be hosted by and live streamed on popular comedian and chess

streamer Samay Raina’s YouTube channel 10 pm onwards.