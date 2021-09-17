Covid cases go up in 23 districts of TN

Chennai: Fresh cases in Tamilnadu continue to increase, as the State added 1,693 cases compared to 1,658 on Wednesday and 1,591 on Tuesday.

As many as 23 of the 38 districts in the state reported an increase in new cases on Thursday compared to their Wednesday tally.

According to a bulletin from the health department here, 1,548 Covid-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,88,334. The number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 16,756.

Six districts contributed to the maximum number of fresh cases– Coimbatore with 206 new infections, Chennai 202, Chengalpattu 135, Erode 134, Tiruppur 110 and Thanjavur 108.

On Thursday, a total of 2,22,647 (2,85,805) persons were vaccinated, according to State Health department data.

The number of deaths registered was 25 and 1,53,721 samples were tested.