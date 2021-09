Chennai: Price of gold has reduced by Rs 400 per sovereign in Chennai. One sovereign of gold is now sold at Rs 34, 920.

The price of 22 karat gold has also reduced by Rs 50 and is being sold at Rs 4,365. On the other hand, the price of Silver has increased by Rs 1.50 and is now being sold at Rs 65.50.

Following the decrease in gold rates, people thronged jewellery shops at T Nagar and other areas to buy ornaments and coins.