R N Ravi reaches Chennai, to take charge as TN Governor tomorrow

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor-designate R N Ravi reached Chennai Thursday evening, days after being shifted from Nagaland to the southern State to the gubernatorial post.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by his senior cabinet colleagues including Duraimurugan and K N Nehru, received Ravi at the airport.

Ravi will take office on Saturday. Ravi, who was serving as Governor of Nagaland was recently appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind as the Governor of Tamilnadu.

Stalin greeted Ravi over his appointment as the Governor of the State, wishing that his arrival to Tamilnadu encouraged the State’s growth and prosperity.

It is said that he would take charge at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai following Covid protocols. Stalin and other top dignitaries will be part of it, sources said.