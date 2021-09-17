Raids end at Veeramani’s properties, shocking details revealed

Chennai: After Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted raids at former Tamilnadu Minister KC Veeramani’s properties in Vellore, a clash broke out between the police and his supporters.

Meanwhile, at the end of the day-long raids at 35 places, including two in Bengaluru, the DVAC said the sleuths recovered nine luxury vehicles, including a Rolls Royce car, 623 sovereigns of gold, US dollars’ worth Rs 1.80 lakh, and cash of Rs 34.01 lakh.

According to the vigilance department, an investigation conducted on Thursday led to the seizure of net cash worth Rs 34,01,060/-, US dollars worth Rs 1.80 lakhs, nine luxury cars (including one Rolls Royce ), five Computer Hard disks, 4.987 Kgs (623 Sovereigns) of Gold jewels, 47 grams of diamond jewels, 7.2 Kgs of silver articles among others.

Bank passbooks, property documents were identified and materials and documents relevant to the case were seized, besides 275 units of sand (approximately worth Rs 30 lakhs) was found to be deposited in the residential premises of the former Minister.

A native of Edaiyampatti village in Jolarpet town, Veeramani lived in the village with his brothers K C Alazhagiri and K C Kamaraj. Together, they have been handling their father’s beedi business, K K Chinnarasu & Co., for several years.

Veeramani also runs a tipper lorry transport business, Akalya Transports, in the town. The details were recorded in an FIR filed against him by the DVAC.