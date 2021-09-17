Research institute receives NABL stamp

Chennai: In an effort to augment India’s tyre testing capabilities in accordance with the global benchmarks, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has added another accreditation.

Its independent research Institute – ‘Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer & Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI)’ got accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for outdoor regulatory testing.’

‘With this, HASETRI becomes the first Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation recognised by DSIR, Government of India,’ a statement said.