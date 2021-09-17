SC to hear TN’s plea on civic polls

Chennai: Tamilnadu government’s petition to postpone local body elections will be taken up for hearing by the Supreme Court on 20 September.

It may be noted that the State Election Commission had already announced that the civic polls will be held in two phases on 6 and 9 October and the counting will take place on 12 October.

Elections are being held in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

Nominations have begun from 15 September and will go on till 22 September. The forms will be scrutinised by 23 September and the last date for withdrawing nominations is 25 September. Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.