Stalin, OPS, Ramadoss greet Modi on birthday

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, PMK founder S Ramadoss and other leaders from the State today greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday.

In his message, Stalin said, ‘Birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi. Wishing him a long and healthy life.’

Ramadoss said, ‘My best wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi on his 71st birthday. I also wish him a long, happy & healthy life to lead and serve our country.’

Union Minister of State L Murugan and BJP State president Annamalai and other members of the party indulged in beach clean-up drive in Chennai today to mark Modi’s birthday.